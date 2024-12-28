Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) and DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Head to Head Contrast

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) and Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DS Smith and Unicharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DS Smith alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DS Smith N/A N/A N/A Unicharm 8.67% 10.24% 7.17%

Volatility and Risk

DS Smith has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unicharm has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DS Smith $8.57 billion 1.17 $484.18 million N/A N/A Unicharm $6.72 billion 2.19 $610.98 million $0.20 24.95

This table compares DS Smith and Unicharm”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Unicharm has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DS Smith.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DS Smith and Unicharm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DS Smith 0 1 0 0 2.00 Unicharm 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Unicharm beats DS Smith on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DS Smith

(Get Free Report)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics. It also provides various recycling and waste management services, including total waste management, paper and cardboard recycling, confidential shredding, and plastics recycling, as well as recycling solutions for the retail, manufacturing, print and publishing, paper mills, automotive, pharmaceutical, and public sectors. In addition, the company offers brown, white, and kraft liners; medium/fluting grades; dual-use grades; coated papers; and specialty papers, as well as technical and supply chain services, as well as point of sale display solutions and packaging machine systems. The company was formerly known as David S. Smith (Holdings) PLC and changed its name to DS Smith Plc in 2001. DS Smith Plc was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Unicharm

(Get Free Report)

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand. It also provides masks under the Unicharm brand; home care products, including cleaning sheets under the Wave brand name; cosmetic cotton and wet wipes under the Silcot brand; and paper towels under the Cook Up brand name. In addition, the company offers pet care products that include pet foods, excrement cleanup sheets, system toilets, and disposable diapers under the Grand Deli, Best Balance, Physicalife Dog, Silver Plate, Aiken Genki, Manner Wear, Deo Sheet, Silver Spoon, AllWell, Physicalife Cat, Deo Toilet, Deo Sand, Deo Clean, and Neko Genki brands; and deodorizing beads. Further, it is involved in the manufacture and sale of industrial materials related products, etc., as well as food-packaging materials. Unicharm Corporation was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.