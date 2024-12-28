T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

TROW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW stock opened at $115.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.98 and its 200-day moving average is $113.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $100.49 and a 1 year high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,822.95. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.9% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 866.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

