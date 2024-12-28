StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Trading Up 12.9 %
NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $0.08 on Friday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $544,547.00, a P/E ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile
