Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Baird R W lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

ROIC opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $17.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,473.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4,320.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.