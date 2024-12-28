SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

NASDAQ SEAC opened at $6.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

About SeaChange International

(Get Free Report)

See Also

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.