Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.12 million, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.91. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Get Marchex alerts:

Institutional Trading of Marchex

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marchex stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Marchex makes up about 1.5% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned about 0.92% of Marchex worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.