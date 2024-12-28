Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

Shares of HSON stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.56. Hudson Global has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $19.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

