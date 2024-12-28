NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 million, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $16.45 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of NetSol Technologies
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NetSol Technologies
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.