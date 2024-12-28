NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 million, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $16.45 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of NetSol Technologies worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

