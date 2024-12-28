Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

Shares of NAII stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.60. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $7.26.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.49 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 7.53%.

Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,062 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of Natural Alternatives International worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.40% of the company's stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Articles

