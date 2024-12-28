Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance
Shares of NAII stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.60. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $7.26.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.49 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 7.53%.
Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Natural Alternatives International
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.