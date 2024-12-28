OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 52.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in OptimumBank by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OptimumBank by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 30,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimumBank during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.