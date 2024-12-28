RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RF Industries

RF Industries Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $3.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 7,009 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,812. This trade represents a 8.25 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 29,624 shares of company stock valued at $118,549 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RF Industries stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of RF Industries worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RF Industries

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.