Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.29 and traded as high as $18.96. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 655,815 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CENX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Century Aluminum from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Aluminum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Century Aluminum Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.50.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.31. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $539.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 8.1% in the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

