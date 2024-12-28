Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.08 and traded as high as $31.06. Digi International shares last traded at $30.40, with a volume of 144,906 shares trading hands.

DGII has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Digi International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digi International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Digi International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $105.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $92,832.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,406.12. The trade was a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Satbir Khanuja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $222,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,178.80. This represents a 7.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,329 shares of company stock worth $332,361. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Digi International by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digi International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,654,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,560,000 after purchasing an additional 79,313 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Digi International by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

