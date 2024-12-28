FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Trading Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) was down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.13 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 280,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 273,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of FrontView REIT in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FrontView REIT in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on FrontView REIT in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on FrontView REIT in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on FrontView REIT in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get FrontView REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT Trading Down 3.6 %

FrontView REIT Dividend Announcement

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.98.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Insider Transactions at FrontView REIT

In other news, CEO Stephen Preston bought 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $66,339.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,213.60. The trade was a 3,540.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. purchased 270,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $5,164,859.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,635,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,247,429.85. The trade was a 19.80 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About FrontView REIT

(Get Free Report)

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FrontView REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FrontView REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.