Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2024

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYNGet Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.84 and traded as high as $61.01. Haynes International shares last traded at $60.99, with a volume of 1,035,700 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Haynes International Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $779.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Haynes International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Haynes International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Haynes International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Further Reading

