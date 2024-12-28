Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.84 and traded as high as $61.01. Haynes International shares last traded at $60.99, with a volume of 1,035,700 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HAYN

Haynes International Stock Up 0.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

The company has a market cap of $779.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Haynes International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Haynes International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Haynes International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haynes International

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.