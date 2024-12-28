flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX) Stock Price Down 2% – What’s Next?

Shares of flyExclusive, Inc. (NYSE:FLYX – Get Free Report) were down 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 42,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 30,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

flyExclusive Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.30.

About flyExclusive

flyExclusive, Inc, through its subsidiary, LGM Enterprises, LLC., owns and operates private jets in North America. It also offers jet charter services; and aircraft maintenance, repair, overhaul (MRO) operations, and interior and exterior refurbishment services, as well as wholesale and retail ad hoc flights, a jet club program, partnership program, fractional program, and other services.

