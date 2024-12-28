Brandes U.S. Value ETF (BATS:BUSA) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Brandes U.S. Value ETF (BATS:BUSA – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.17 and last traded at $32.16. Approximately 22,509 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.05.

Brandes U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $124.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brandes U.S. Value ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brandes U.S. Value ETF stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandes U.S. Value ETF (BATS:BUSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Brandes U.S. Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Brandes U.S. Value ETF

The Brandes U.S. Value ETF (BUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity securities of companies whose business activities are predominantly in the US. The fund seeks securities that are perceived to be trading at a discount to their intrinsic value BUSA was launched on Oct 3, 2023 and is issued by Brandes.

