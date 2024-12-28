Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM) Trading Down 5.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.29. Approximately 88,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 192,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Andean Precious Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$192.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 84,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.51 per share, with a total value of C$127,359.60. Insiders have acquired a total of 306,200 shares of company stock valued at $432,953 over the last ninety days. 69.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

