Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM) Trading Down 5.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.29. Approximately 88,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 192,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Andean Precious Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.
Andean Precious Metals Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Andean Precious Metals
In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 84,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.51 per share, with a total value of C$127,359.60. Insiders have acquired a total of 306,200 shares of company stock valued at $432,953 over the last ninety days. 69.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Andean Precious Metals
