Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) Stock Price Up 6% – Still a Buy?

Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35. 4,075 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 2,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Vår Energi AS Stock Up 6.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.40.

Vår Energi AS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2161 dividend. This is a boost from Vår Energi AS’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Vår Energi AS Company Profile

Vår Energi AS operates as an independent upstream oil and gas company on the Norwegian continental shelf in Norway. It produces crude oil, liquified natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Eni Norge AS and changed its name to Vår Energi AS in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Sandnes, Norway.

