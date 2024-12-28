iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.19 and last traded at $25.20. 7,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 3,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.76.

Get iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIG. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 53,639,866 shares during the period.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (IBIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2030. The fund will terminate in October 2030 IBIG was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.