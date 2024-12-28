iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.28 and last traded at $25.28. 13,021 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 5,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31.

Get iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF stock. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC owned 2.65% of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (IBIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2025. The fund will terminate in October 2025.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.