Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Short Interest Down 21.2% in December

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,100 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 391,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Arteris

In other Arteris news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,493.65. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Isabelle F. Geday sold 15,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $140,416.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,553.39. This trade represents a 11.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,822 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Arteris during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Arteris in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Stock Performance

Shares of AIP opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.25. Arteris has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

