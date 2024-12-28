WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 673.8% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.20% of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $22.87.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1047 per share. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

