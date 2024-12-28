Head-To-Head Contrast: Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC) vs. Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA)

Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) and Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sound Point Meridian Capital and Perception Capital Corp. III, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Point Meridian Capital 0 0 1 1 3.50 Perception Capital Corp. III 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sound Point Meridian Capital presently has a consensus target price of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.22%. Given Sound Point Meridian Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sound Point Meridian Capital is more favorable than Perception Capital Corp. III.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Point Meridian Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Perception Capital Corp. III N/A N/A $7.15 million N/A N/A

This table compares Sound Point Meridian Capital and Perception Capital Corp. III”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.9% of Perception Capital Corp. III shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Perception Capital Corp. III shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sound Point Meridian Capital and Perception Capital Corp. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Point Meridian Capital N/A N/A N/A Perception Capital Corp. III N/A -28.86% -1.35%

Summary

Sound Point Meridian Capital beats Perception Capital Corp. III on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sound Point Meridian Capital

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches. Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About Perception Capital Corp. III

Perception Capital Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was formerly known as Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Perception Capital Corp. III in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

