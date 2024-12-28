Nuburu (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU) Stock Price Up 28.9% – Time to Buy?

Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 28.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.57. 9,888,380 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 3,295,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Nuburu Trading Up 28.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.67 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.16.

Institutional Trading of Nuburu

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuburu stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.15% of Nuburu as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

Nuburu Company Profile

Nuburu, Inc engages in high-power, high-brightness blue laser technology business for welding and 3D printing industries worldwide. The company offers Nuburu AO-150 and NUBURU BL. Its products have applications in battery, e-mobility, consumer electronics, and 3D printing metal systems. Nuburu, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

