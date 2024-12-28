ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNWWW) Trading Up 10.1% – Still a Buy?

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNWWW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 314,859 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,065% from the average session volume of 27,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Up 10.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.

About ReNew Energy Global

(Get Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.