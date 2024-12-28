Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Air T Stock Performance
AIRTP opened at $17.10 on Friday. Air T has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53.
Air T Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Air T
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.