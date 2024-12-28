Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Air T Stock Performance

AIRTP opened at $17.10 on Friday. Air T has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

