reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) Short Interest Down 37.2% in December

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the November 30th total of 63,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

reAlpha Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIRE opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. reAlpha Tech has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). reAlpha Tech had a negative net margin of 2,035.17% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of reAlpha Tech in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

reAlpha Tech Company Profile

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

Featured Stories

