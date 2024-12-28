iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILEW) Short Interest Update

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the November 30th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iLearningEngines Trading Up 1,055.9 %

Shares of AILEW stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. iLearningEngines has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.

iLearningEngines Company Profile

iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.

