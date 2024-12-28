iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILEW) Short Interest Update

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the November 30th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iLearningEngines Trading Up 1,055.9 %
Shares of AILEW stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. iLearningEngines has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.
iLearningEngines Company Profile
