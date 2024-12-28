Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Drops By 29.1%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the November 30th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGNCP stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.