CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) vs. Monarch America (OTCMKTS:BTFL) Financial Analysis

Monarch America (OTCMKTS:BTFL – Get Free Report) and CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Monarch America and CISO Global”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monarch America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CISO Global $54.63 million 0.62 -$80.23 million N/A N/A

Monarch America has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CISO Global.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monarch America 0 0 0 0 0.00 CISO Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Monarch America and CISO Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Given Monarch America’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Monarch America is more favorable than CISO Global.

Profitability

This table compares Monarch America and CISO Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monarch America N/A N/A N/A CISO Global -54.91% -359.31% -76.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.1% of CISO Global shares are held by institutional investors. 42.8% of CISO Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CISO Global beats Monarch America on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monarch America

Monarch America, Inc., through its The Big Tomato, Inc. subsidiary, sells and distributes hydroponic lights and equipment to the indoor gardeners and commercial growers in Denver, Colorado and the surrounding communities. It offers grow lights and boxes, hydroponic systems, ballasts, bulbs, nutrients and additives, and other hydroponic and gardening items. The company also provides turnkey solutions, as well as management and consulting services to the legal and regulated marijuana industry. It serves customers through its online store; and a retail storefront and warehouse/commercial distribution center in Aurora, Colorado. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Westminster, Colorado.

About CISO Global

CISO Global Inc. operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services. It also provides cybersecurity professional services, such as incident response and digital forensics; security testing and training; cybersecurity consulting; compliance auditing; vulnerability assessment and penetration testing; and disaster recovery and data backup solutions. The company was formerly known as Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation and changed its name to CISO Global Inc. in May 2023. CISO Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

