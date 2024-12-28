Head-To-Head Analysis: Innovex International (INVX) vs. Its Peers

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) is one of 25 public companies in the “Oil & gas field machinery” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Innovex International to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Innovex International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovex International 12.31% -0.73% -0.61% Innovex International Competitors 2.62% 7.27% 4.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.2% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Innovex International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovex International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Innovex International Competitors 192 1396 1689 47 2.48

This is a summary of current ratings for Innovex International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Innovex International presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.62%. As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies have a potential upside of 29.73%. Given Innovex International’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Innovex International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innovex International and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Innovex International $550.34 million $600,000.00 9.62 Innovex International Competitors $4.39 billion -$154.22 million 12.37

Innovex International’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Innovex International. Innovex International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Innovex International has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovex International’s rivals have a beta of 1.42, suggesting that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innovex International rivals beat Innovex International on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Innovex International Company Profile

Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc. designs, manufactures and installs mission-critical drilling & deployment, well construction, completion, production and fishing & intervention solutions to support upstream onshore and offshore activities. Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dril-Quip, is based in HOUSTON.

