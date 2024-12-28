Himalaya Shipping (HSHP) & Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Himalaya Shipping to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Himalaya Shipping and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himalaya Shipping 21.93% 15.72% 3.14% Himalaya Shipping Competitors 31.53% 16.20% 8.24%

Risk and Volatility

Himalaya Shipping has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himalaya Shipping’s rivals have a beta of 1.15, indicating that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Himalaya Shipping $112.30 million $1.51 million 3.49 Himalaya Shipping Competitors $830.54 million $120.80 million 5.64

This table compares Himalaya Shipping and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Himalaya Shipping’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Himalaya Shipping. Himalaya Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Himalaya Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Himalaya Shipping pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.8% and pay out 23.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Himalaya Shipping and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himalaya Shipping 1 0 0 0 1.00 Himalaya Shipping Competitors 279 1676 1876 94 2.45

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 50.65%. Given Himalaya Shipping’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Himalaya Shipping has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Himalaya Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Himalaya Shipping rivals beat Himalaya Shipping on 13 of the 15 factors compared.

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

