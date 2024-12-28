Head-To-Head Survey: Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) and Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW)

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Free Report) and Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westbury Bancorp $34.41 million 1.60 $7.99 million N/A N/A Central Pacific Financial $248.92 million 3.13 $58.67 million $2.10 13.70

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and Central Pacific Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Central Pacific Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and Central Pacific Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westbury Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Central Pacific Financial 16.10% 11.44% 0.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Westbury Bancorp and Central Pacific Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Central Pacific Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Central Pacific Financial has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.61%. Given Central Pacific Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Central Pacific Financial is more favorable than Westbury Bancorp.

Summary

Central Pacific Financial beats Westbury Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westbury Bancorp

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts; personal, mortgage, one-to four-family residential real estate, multi-family, commercial business, loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. Westbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various lending activities, such as commercial, commercial and residential mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans; and other products and services comprising debit cards, internet and mobile banking, cash management services, full-service ATMs, safe deposit boxes, international banking services, night depository facilities, foreign exchange, and wire transfers. In addition, it offers wealth management products and services that include non-deposit investment products, annuities, insurance, investment management, asset custody and general consultation, and planning services. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

