Contrasting Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) and Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ)

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gauzy and Advent Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gauzy 0 0 4 0 3.00 Advent Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Gauzy presently has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 67.18%. Given Gauzy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gauzy is more favorable than Advent Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

17.5% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gauzy and Advent Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gauzy $94.35 million 1.96 -$79.27 million N/A N/A Advent Technologies $7.03 million 1.93 -$71.40 million ($25.95) -0.20

Advent Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gauzy.

Profitability

This table compares Gauzy and Advent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gauzy -66.25% N/A -34.21% Advent Technologies -828.45% -442.47% -159.40%

Summary

Gauzy beats Advent Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers high-temperature proton exchange membrane (HT-PEM) fuel cells, including membrane electrode assemblies, bipolar plates, and reformers, as well as provides fuel-cell stack assembly and testing services. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

