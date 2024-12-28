Head-To-Head Analysis: Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) & Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS)

Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Service Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Selectis Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Service Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Selectis Health has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Properties Trust has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selectis Health 0 0 0 0 0.00 Service Properties Trust 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Selectis Health and Service Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Service Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $5.38, indicating a potential upside of 115.86%. Given Service Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Service Properties Trust is more favorable than Selectis Health.

Profitability

This table compares Selectis Health and Service Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selectis Health -14.37% N/A -14.59% Service Properties Trust -12.87% -22.67% -3.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Selectis Health and Service Properties Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selectis Health $36.78 million 0.17 -$3.97 million ($1.79) -1.11 Service Properties Trust $1.88 billion 0.22 -$32.78 million ($1.47) -1.69

Selectis Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Service Properties Trust. Service Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Selectis Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Selectis Health pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Service Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Selectis Health pays out -2.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Service Properties Trust pays out -2.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Service Properties Trust beats Selectis Health on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents. With its focused growth strategy, Selectis intends to deepen its American Southcentral and Southeastern market presence to better serve the aging population along a full continuum of care.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service. As of December 31, 2023, SVC also owned 752 service-focused retail net lease properties totaling approximately 13.3 million square feet throughout the United States. SVC is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $41 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023, and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. SVC is headquartered in Newton, MA.

