Head to Head Review: BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) versus Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS)

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BitFuFu and Consumer Portfolio Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BitFuFu 8.17% 40.15% 13.55% Consumer Portfolio Services 5.59% 7.59% 0.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BitFuFu and Consumer Portfolio Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BitFuFu 0 0 1 0 3.00 Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BitFuFu currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.87%. Given BitFuFu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BitFuFu is more favorable than Consumer Portfolio Services.

37.3% of BitFuFu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of BitFuFu shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.0% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

BitFuFu has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consumer Portfolio Services has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BitFuFu and Consumer Portfolio Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BitFuFu $452.74 million 1.87 $10.49 million N/A N/A Consumer Portfolio Services $201.17 million 1.12 $45.34 million $0.87 12.10

Consumer Portfolio Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BitFuFu.

Summary

BitFuFu beats Consumer Portfolio Services on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BitFuFu

BitFuFu Inc. provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It also serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who are not able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. In addition, the company acquires installment purchase contracts in merger and acquisition transactions; purchases immaterial amounts of vehicle purchase money loans from non-affiliated lenders. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

