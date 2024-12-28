Financial Analysis: Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) & Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Volatility and Risk

Ayro has a beta of 3.27, indicating that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globalstar has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Ayro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Globalstar shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Ayro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.0% of Globalstar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ayro and Globalstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayro -7,280.18% -55.15% -13.80% Globalstar -14.91% -9.40% -3.91%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayro $221,671.00 20.92 -$34.16 million ($4.30) -0.16 Globalstar $241.58 million 16.86 -$24.72 million ($0.03) -71.67

This table compares Ayro and Globalstar”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Globalstar has higher revenue and earnings than Ayro. Globalstar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ayro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Globalstar beats Ayro on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers. The company also offers vehicles as an alternative to internal combustion engine vehicles for light duty uses, including low-speed logistics, maintenance, and cargo services; and designs and develops AYRO Vanish fleet of low speed electric vehicle. The company was formerly known as AEV Technologies, Inc. Ayro, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

About Globalstar

GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications.

