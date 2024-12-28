MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) versus Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Head to Head Review

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MicroCloud Hologram and Yalla Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroCloud Hologram $234.30 million 0.84 -$11.55 million N/A N/A Yalla Group $329.77 million 1.99 $117.34 million $0.73 5.67

Yalla Group has higher revenue and earnings than MicroCloud Hologram.

Risk & Volatility

MicroCloud Hologram has a beta of 4.26, meaning that its stock price is 326% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yalla Group has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

2.1% of MicroCloud Hologram shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Yalla Group shares are held by institutional investors. 52.2% of Yalla Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MicroCloud Hologram and Yalla Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroCloud Hologram N/A N/A N/A Yalla Group 40.72% 21.80% 19.28%

Summary

Yalla Group beats MicroCloud Hologram on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems. The company also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library, which captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. In addition, it distributes holographic hardware. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

