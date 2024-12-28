Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) & Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) and Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lendway and Adecoagro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lendway 0 0 0 0 0.00 Adecoagro 0 3 1 0 2.25

Adecoagro has a consensus price target of $12.63, indicating a potential upside of 33.32%. Given Adecoagro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adecoagro is more favorable than Lendway.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lendway has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adecoagro has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

6.6% of Lendway shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Adecoagro shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Lendway shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Adecoagro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lendway and Adecoagro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lendway N/A -21.56% -4.32% Adecoagro 11.25% 10.14% 4.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lendway and Adecoagro”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lendway $31.58 million 0.27 $2.41 million ($1.98) -2.44 Adecoagro $1.41 billion 0.70 $226.29 million $1.50 6.31

Adecoagro has higher revenue and earnings than Lendway. Lendway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adecoagro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Adecoagro beats Lendway on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lendway

Lendway, Inc. operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties. It also plants, harvests, processes, and markets rice; and produces and sells raw milk, UHT, cheese, and powder milk. In addition, the company engages in the cultivating and transforming of sugarcane into ethanol, sugar, and electricity. Further, it is involved in the identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland, and the realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. Adecoagro S.A. was founded in 2002 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

