First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price target on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Horizon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Horizon from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on First Horizon from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other First Horizon news, Director Harry V. Barton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,452.80. The trade was a 5.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $1,996,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 519,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,937.02. This represents a 16.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 306.2% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in First Horizon by 44.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 365.7% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Down 1.6 %

FHN opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

