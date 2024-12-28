Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SU. Desjardins upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
NYSE:SU opened at $35.26 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.47.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4089 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 36.60%.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
