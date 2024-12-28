Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SU. Desjardins upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2,311.0% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SU opened at $35.26 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.47.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4089 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 36.60%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

