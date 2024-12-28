Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.30.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
