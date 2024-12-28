Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STGW. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Stagwell from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stagwell by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 685,164 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the second quarter valued at about $3,008,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stagwell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,316,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stagwell by 9.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,344,000 after buying an additional 127,099 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Stagwell by 304.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 101,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. Stagwell has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

