Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on STGW. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Stagwell from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Stagwell
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stagwell
Stagwell Stock Performance
Stagwell stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. Stagwell has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.44.
About Stagwell
Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stagwell
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- About the Markup Calculator
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.