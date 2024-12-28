Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $6.28.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 401.37% and a negative net margin of 214.20%. The company had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

