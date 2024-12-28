Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on K. Eight Capital increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of K stock opened at C$13.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.46 and a 1-year high of C$14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.01, for a total transaction of C$2,802,000.00. Also, Director George Nickolas Paspalas bought 5,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.79 per share, with a total value of C$68,950.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,608,122 shares of company stock valued at $22,536,883 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

