Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.22.

SLDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Solid Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.01.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Solid Biosciences news, COO David T. Howton sold 5,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $28,403.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,712.80. This trade represents a 24.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander Cumbo sold 11,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $62,238.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,484 shares in the company, valued at $215,510.40. The trade was a 22.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,719 shares of company stock worth $135,457. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,516,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,728,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 994,984 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $639,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

