StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Great Ajax Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.88.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter. Great Ajax had a negative net margin of 203.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Great Ajax will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

