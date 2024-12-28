Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.73. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $5.40.
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Willamette Valley Vineyards
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.