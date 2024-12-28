Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.73. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $5.40.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.