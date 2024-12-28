StockNews.com Upgrades Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to “Hold”

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BDN stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.35. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $6.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.20). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 222.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 179,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 123,856 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 91.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 460,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 220,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

